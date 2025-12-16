Here are 4 gift ideas for the outdoor lover on your list.

Wondering what to get the outdoor lover on your holiday list.

Here are some ideas from Sierra Krebsbach, Marketing Director for Gathr Outdoors, a family of outdoor and sports brands dedicated to enhancing the outdoor experience one adventure at a time.

GCI Outdoor offers innovative, patented premium outdoor chairs known for their spring action rocking technology. Sierra showed us the Comfort Pro Rocker and the Freestyle Rocker with a side table that she says is perfect for the sidelines, backyard, camping, beach, festivals and more. SHOP at gcioutdoor.com.

Golftees.com offers customized golf balls and golf tees for everyone in your life. You can print names, initials, movie quotes, logos, picture of your pet and more on golf balls. On tees, get text or logos. The Bridgestone gift packs are great for any golfer and include 6 golf balls, poker chips, and premium tees. SHOP at golftees.com

Klymit is a local Utah brand that focuses on high-quality gear that allows you to sleep outside more comfortably. The Versa Blanket packs down small and has hand pockets and a foot pocket. SHOP at Klymit.com.

The WaterPORT GoSpout is a durable, portable, pressurized water tank that's made from food-grade plastic so it's safe for drinking water. This pressurized water is great for washing hands, feet,, gear and sand after a day at the beach. SHOP at waterport.com.