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Here are movies and series you can stream at home this weekend

At the Movies
Here are reviews for movies and series you can stream at home.
At the Movies
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Streaming on AMC+ is the new comedy / drama series "The Audacity". In the bubble of Silicon Valley, the unorthodox relationship between a wannabe tech titan and his therapist illustrate the Valley's madness and short comings. Film Critic Tony Toscano says,
"The Audacity" is a manically fun series about life in the technology lane and the how genius and madness can walk hand in hand." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on demand services is the horror / thriller "Blood Barn". To celebrate the last summer before college, Josie invites 6 fellow camp counselors to her family's abandoned barn. As their presence stirs a supernatural malevolent force, Josie puts everything on the line to save her friends. Tony says, "Watching Blood Barn is like reading a dry instruction manual on how to make a horror film. Everything needed is there, but none of the flavor is present to make this a unique experience." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Also on video on demand is the biographical comedy / drama "Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger". In the sequel to "Bank of Dave," businessman and entrepreneur Dave Fishwick takes on a new, more dangerous adversary: The Payday Lenders and their high, but legal, interest rates. Tony says, "The Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger is a delightfully droll and educational cautionary tale about escaping the trap of the "payday loan companies." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can learn more at screenchatter.com.

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