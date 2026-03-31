Here are new guests announced for FanX Salt Lake

FanX Salt Lake always brings the most popular celebrity guests to the comic convention -- and 2026 is no exception!

FanX Founder & Show Producer Dan Farr joined us with some of the big names!

Elizabeth Mitchell starred in "Lost" and is also known from the movie "The Santa Clause 2" among many other TV shows and movies.

Nia Vardalos wrote the screenplay and starred in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding", "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3".

Chrisy Carlson Romano is best known for her role as Ren Stevens on "Even Stevens" and as the voice of Kimberly Ann Possible on Kim Possible.

Mela Lee is best known as the voice of Jade in Mortal Kombat 11 as well as her voice roles in both anime and video games.

FanX is September 24-26, 2026 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Use promo code FOX13 to save 15 percent on tickets at fanxsaltlake.com.