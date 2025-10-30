Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here are new movies hitting theaters on Halloween, October 31, 2025

Here are reviews for movies in theater in time for Halloween.
Hitting theaters October 31, 2025 and on demand November 5, 2025 is the action / thriller "The Wrecker". In the film, when a dishonorably discharged marine's reckless brother makes some bad decisions and makes an enemy of a prominent crime boss, his life takes an unexpected turn for the worse. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Wrecker" is a fun throwback to 70's and 80's action films with plenty of gun play, cars and over the top stunts complete with flame throwers. Plus a very cool cast including Mena Suvari, Harvey Keitel, Tyrese Gibson and Danny Trejo. He gives it a solid B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters and streaming on Netflix is the psychological thriller "Ballad of a Small Player" starring Colin Farrell. When his past and his debts start to catch up with him, a high-stakes gambler laying low in China encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation. Tony says, "Ballad of a Small Player is a visually stunning film capturing the gambling culture in China. Colin Farrell gives us a man who is at the end of his rope, mired in debt and guilt. Likewise Fala Chen offers a deep and compelling performance as the counter to Farrell's character." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

