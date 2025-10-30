Here are new movies hitting theaters on Halloween, October 31, 2025

Hitting theaters October 31, 2025 and on demand November 5, 2025 is the action / thriller "The Wrecker". In the film, when a dishonorably discharged marine's reckless brother makes some bad decisions and makes an enemy of a prominent crime boss, his life takes an unexpected turn for the worse. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Wrecker" is a fun throwback to 70's and 80's action films with plenty of gun play, cars and over the top stunts complete with flame throwers. Plus a very cool cast including Mena Suvari, Harvey Keitel, Tyrese Gibson and Danny Trejo. He gives it a solid B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters and streaming on Netflix is the psychological thriller "Ballad of a Small Player" starring Colin Farrell. When his past and his debts start to catch up with him, a high-stakes gambler laying low in China encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation. Tony says, "Ballad of a Small Player is a visually stunning film capturing the gambling culture in China. Colin Farrell gives us a man who is at the end of his rope, mired in debt and guilt. Likewise Fala Chen offers a deep and compelling performance as the counter to Farrell's character." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

