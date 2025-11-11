Here are new releases available for home viewing this Veterans Day

Available on PBS is the documentary "Life After". The film focuses on a disabled Californian woman who, in 1983, sought the "right to die," igniting a national debate about autonomy, dignity, and the value of disabled lives. The film is directed by Reid Davenport and produced by Colleen Cassingham. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Life After is an essential documentary to watch and learn from as it opens up a conversation about life and death." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Also PBS is celebrating Veteran's Day with a special tribute from Carnegie Hall. Join historian John Monsky and Broadway's best performers as they bring America's WWI story to life in a dynamic fusion of music, storytelling and unforgettable characters. Tony gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Oxygen is the true crime series "Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins". The series investigates burgeoning romances from their sweet beginnings and follows what happened all the way through to their bitter endings. Tony says, "After 4 seasons, Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins seems to just repeat itself and focuses on stories we've seen on other true crime series. Producers need to step this one up." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on most VOD services is the crime / drama "The Perfect Gamble". In the film, Two gamblers released from prison decide to open an illegal casino, but get entangled with the mafia, with one gambler's girlfriend caught in the middle. Tony says, The Perfect Gamble doesn't shy away from the gambler format, nor does it invent anything new. It simply is what it is ... an entertaining story about getting in over your head and trying to survive." Je gives it a B and it's rated R.

