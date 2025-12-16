Here are new releases in home entertainment and an excuse to book a trip to Las Vegas

Coming to Las Vegas April 18 and 19, 2026 is WrestleMania 42 as wrestling's superstars come together to battle it out. They'll be taking the ring at Allegiant Stadium and tickets are on sale now.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the dramatic comedy "Regretting You". The story centers on the strained relationship between young mother and her teenage daughter, and the aftermath of a tragic death, forcing them to navigate life's challenges together. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Regretting You is an overly sentimental mother / daughter story that doesn't quite hit all the right notes. Although the acting is good, the story lacks is trying to hard to make an emotional connection with the viewer." He gives it a C and it's rated PG-13.

Streaming on Paramount+ is the parenting drama "Little Disasters". In the series, a group of new mother friends are torn apart when one is accused of injuring her baby. Tony says, "Based on the best-selling novel by Sarah Vaughn, Little Disasters is a solidly acted drama but the scripts need to be better flushed out as this series continues." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the docudrama "Not Without Hope". It stars Zachary Levi.

Based on the true story, a group of friends' fishing boat capsizes off the coast of Mexico and they must struggle for survival. Tony says, "Not Without Hope is a survival story about having the faith to face the odds no matter how bleak and continue to hold on to hope." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can keep up on movie news at screenchatter.com.