Here are Pioneer Day activities in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

The Pioneer Day Parade in Salt Lake starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2026 and ends in Liberty Park. That night there will be a drone show in the park, starting at 10 p.m. Click here for more information.

Bountiful's Handcart Days are Friday, July 24, 2026 and Saturday, July 25, 2026 with food, drinks, and activities in the park... The parade is on Saturday, and the fireworks show on Saturday night will be at Mueller Park Junior High at 10 p.m. Click here for more information.

Layton is having its Pioneer Day party on Friday, July 24, 2026 with live entertainment, a food truck rally, and a unique electric light parade to wrap up the evening. Click here for more information.

Ogden Pioneer Days feature two parades... in the morning on Friday, July 24, 2026 then a rodeo and drone show that evening at the Fairpark. Click here for more information.

In Logan, there's a full day of festivities on Friday, July 24, 2026 including a parade, a candy cannon, bingo, a concert, and fireworks at Willow Park at 10 p.m. Click here for more information.

Kamas is having a Fiesta Days celebration with a parade, rodeo, demolition derby, and fireworks on both Friday, July 24, 2026 and Saturday, July 25, 2026. Click here for more information.

Spanish Fork is also having Fiesta Days... where a major fireworks show will be the finale at the Sports Park on Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10 p.m. Click here for more information.

Utah County's Pioneer Day celebration will include a fireworks show over Utah Lake at 10 p.m. on the 24th of July. Click here for more information.

American Fork's Steel Days are continuing through Saturday, July 25, 2026 with a carnival, parade, live music, and fireworks on Mary and Art Dye Park. Click here for more information.

In Kanab, they're celebrating with annual fireworks on the water. They begin after dark at Jackson Flat Reservoir on Friday, July 24, 2026. Click here for more information.

Washington City is having a free day of festivities which also ends with a community fireworks show at Veterans Park at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2026. Click here for more information.