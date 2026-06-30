Here are professional fireworks and drone shows to celebrate the 4th of July

Even though personal fireworks are banned in many parts of the state, there are professional shows and drone shows to help you celebrate the 4th of July.

There's a drone show at Jordan Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 3, 2026 from 8 to 10pm. Click here for more information.

If you want fireworks, The Gateway will be shooting those off at 10pm on Friday, July 3, 2026. Click here for more information.

West Bountiful is having a fireworks show on Friday, July 3, 2026 at the City Park. Click here for more information.

North Salt Lake's fireworks show is also on Friday, July 2, 2026 beginning at 10pm at Eaglewood Golf Course. Click here for more information.

An "Independence Eve" celebration is happening at Millcreek Common on Friday, July 3, 2026 with a drone show at the end of the night, around 10pm. Click here for more information.

Logan's celebration is also on Friday, July 3, 2026 at Willow Park with fireworks at 10pm. Click here for more information.

It's a drone show planned in Heber City on Independence Eve this year after a concert in the park. Click here for more information.

Fireworks in Murray are scheduled for July 4, 2026 at Murray Park right at 10pm. Click here for more information.

West Valley City will host a July 4th celebration with fireworks at Centennial Park on Saturday. Click here for more information.

You can also catch fireworks at Riverton city Park at 10pm on Saturday, July 4, 2026. Click here for more information.

There will be fireworks in West Jordan at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, July 4, 2026. Click here for more information.

The fireworks show in Magna is at 10pm at Copper Park. Click here for more information.

Fireworks will be set off at Cory B. Wride Memorial Park in Eagle Mountain on Saturday, July 4, 2026. Click here for more information.

Centerville's Freedom Festival concludes with a fireworks show on Saturday, July 4, 2026 at Community Park after dusk. Click here for more information.

Fireworks for the Liberty Days celebration in Layton will start promptly at 10pm on Saturday, July 4, 2026. These are taking place at Layton Commons Park. Click here for more information.

Right next door in Kaysville, the fireworks show is at 10pm at Barnes Park. Click here for more information.

Clearfield's Freedom Festival is at Fisher Park with fireworks at 10pm on July 4, 2026. Click here for more information.

Brigham City's Pioneer Park is the place to be if you're in that part of the state, with fireworks on the 4th of July. Click here for more information.

Park City's celebration is all about a drone show at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, July 4, 2026. Click here for more information.

In Richfield, fireworks start at 10pm on Saturday, July 4, 2026 at Veterans Park. Click here for more information.

Hurricane City's 4th celebration is at Sand Hollow State Park with fireworks on Saturday at 10pm. Click here for more information.

In St. George, fireworks will begin at 10pm on the campus of Utah Tech University on July 4, 2026. Click here for more information.

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