Here are properties in Utah mountains available for purchase right now

Whether you’re searching for a luxurious Park City estate or a recreation-ready cabin in Fairview, these two properties offer an opportunity to escape into Utah’s mountain landscape without giving up everyday conveniences.

Realtor Briana Allred, with Equity Real Estate, says one delivers privacy, space, and advanced energy features, while the other provides a comfortable base camp for year-round outdoor recreation.

Park City, Utah 1000 W. Upper Cove Road, Park City, UT 84098 MLS #2135876 on UtahRealEstate.com

Luxury meets self-sufficiency on 10.38 private acres surrounded by pines and aspens in a gated Park City mountain community. Completed in 2023, this thoughtfully designed custom retreat offers 5,795 total square feet, including a detached studio guest house. The property features seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, three kitchens, expansive mountain views, oversized decks, and garage parking for up to eight vehicles.

The home features a Tesla Solar Roof with battery backup, high-efficiency heat pumps, two 1,000-gallon propane tanks, and an exterior yard fire-sprinkler system. Additional upgrades include 5/8-inch drywall, Rockwool insulation in all interior walls, blown-in insulation between floors, insulated garages, and hot-tub prewiring.

Four bedrooms open directly onto decks or patios, creating seamless indoor-outdoor living. Located approximately 15 minutes from Kimball Junction, 25 minutes from Park City’s Main Street and Deer Valley, and 35–45 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport, this property offers remarkable privacy without sacrificing convenience.

Fairview, Utah 22630 N. Spring View Drive, Fairview, UT 84629 MLS #2166188 on UtahRealEstate.com

Escape to a welcoming mountain retreat in the heart of Fairview’s recreation country. This extensively updated cabin combines rustic character with modern comfort, featuring a board-and-batten exterior, increased attic insulation, new main-level flooring, a remodeled bathroom, and new kitchen appliances. A wood-burning stove and a mini-split heating and air-conditioning system provide year-round comfort. The upper level is also plumbed for a future second bathroom; contact the listing agent for details.

Outside, the paved driveway, dedicated RV parking, and 20-by-25-foot garage with roll-up doors on both ends provide excellent space for ATVs, snowmobiles, trailers, and outdoor equipment. Located in a gated, year-round-accessible community with snowplowing, the property offers access to golf, swimming, tennis, pickleball, a playground, a pavilion, camping facilities, and miles of nearby trails.

Approximately 10 minutes from Fairview’s grocery stores, restaurants, and community events, this cabin offers a private mountain escape with convenient access to town.

You can find more information by calling 801-634-7508, visiting brianaallred.equityrealestateusa.com or following Briana on Instagram @utahrealestate_brianaallred.