Here are reviews for some new releases in home entertainment

Streaming on Hallmark is the new Christmas documentary "Christmas at Sea". On this five day Christmas cruise between Miami and the Bahamas Hallmark fans join their favorite stars to interact with their favorite Hallmark stars. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Christmas at Sea is an 8-episode infomercial for Hallmark offering a saccharine-filled and overly scripted voyage of fans fawning over their favorite actors." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

Streaming on Bravo! is season 3 of the mid-western docuseries "The McBee Family Dynasty: Real American Cowboys". The docuseries provides a behind-the-scenes look at a family dynasty running a high-stakes farming and cattle business in rural Missouri. Tony says, "The series takes the audience into the life and realities of running a working cattle farm in today's world. It's not a glamorous life but one of hard and gritty work." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on Prime is the Holocaust documentary "This Ordinary Thing". This holocaust documentary explores the heroism, bravery and self-sacrifice of non-Jewish people throughout Europe who risked their lives to hide Jewish strangers. Tony says, "At just about an hour long, this must-see documentary takes the viewer into these powerful stories of love and sacrifice of these extraordinary people that stepped up and faced an incredible evil." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can get more movie content from Tony at screenchatter.com.

