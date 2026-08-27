Here are some A+ product picks from Dawn's Corner

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner, joined us to share some of her A+ product picks for 2026.

First up — PATH Water, which makes hydration more fun with collaboration bottles featuring SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The bottles are BPA-free, lightweight and aluminum, making them 100 percent recyclable. Check them out on Amazon and on drinkpathwater.com.

Raddish Kids is a cooking and baking subscription box for kids 4-14+. It offers three different boxes, cooking, global cooking and baking to help kids build real-life skills through illustrated recipes and hands-on activities. You can find them at raddishkids.com.

HUSH Pro USA makes grooming tools for kids more accessible, comfortable and enjoyable to use. Their clippers and trimmers are powerful and precise with exceptionally quiet operation. You can find them at hushprousa.com.

For your pets, Minties FreshBites are soft and chewy dental treats made with natural breath fresheners and only 7.5 calories each! They are great for older dogs and puppies too because they're soft. You can pick yours up locally at Walmart or on Amazon and Chewy or by visiting minties.com.

Oddball makes jiggly, spoonable fruit cups that look and feel like the classic, but they're made from real fruit and nothing artificial. The fruit is lunch box ready and just launched its most-anticipated flavor yet - strawberry. You can find them at Target and oddball.world.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.

