Here are some delicious and healthy recipes to close out National Brunch Month

As we close out National Brunch Month, Sheila Patterson, The Sugar Dietitian, is teaming up with The Wonderful Company to share some delicious and healthy recipes.

Brunch is a great opportunity to create something that feels special while still supporting your health.

By using more nutrient-dense ingredients, you can elevate classic favorites in a way that keeps all the flavor and satisfaction.

These recipes can serve your weekend family brunch or larger gathering.

Pistachio Cinnamon Swirl Sheet Pan Pancakes provide a good source of plant protein and fiber.

Equipment: 9.5x13.5 inch jelly roll pan

Yield: ~12 pancake squares

Ingredients

Pistachio Cream

Yield: 2/3 cups cream paste

1 cup shelled Wonderful Pistachios, unsalted

2-3 tsp avocado oil

2-3 tbsp milk

Pancake Mix

Dry

1 cup white, all purpose flour

¾ cup wheat flour

4 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tbsp baking soda

½ tsp baking soda

¾tsp salt

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Wet

¾ cup non-fat plain, Greek yogurt

1 cup milk

2 eggs

3 tbsp avocado oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp maple syrup

Cinnamon Swirl

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp brown sugar

Instructions

Pistachio Cream



Boil shelled pistachios for 3-4 minutes. Avoid boiling longer or it becomes difficult (too mushy) to remove the skins. Strain and place on a kitchen towel. Use your fingers to gently rub off skins and move peeled pistachios in a separate pile. This step helps create a greener color and smoother paste. Add peeled pistachios to a blender and add avocado oil and milk. Blend until purred. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed to ensure being fully blended and pureed. Milk creates a lighter green color so adjust as needed for desired color. Once smooth, place into a container and immediately refrigerate. This will store in an air tight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks or freeze up to 203 months. Thaw before using.

Pancake Mix



Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray or grease jelly roll pan. Add wet to dry ingredients and gently whisk. Avoid overmixing, Pour pancake mix into jellyroll sheet pan. Add dollops of pistachio cream paste. Don’t worry if there are larger blobs of the paste in the mix. Using a spoon add cinnamon swirl dripping lines in open areas of the mix. Take a spatula or knife and gently drag through the cream to create swirl lines. Then drag spatula to make cinnamon swirls. Add a light dusting sprinkle of brown sugar on top for browning. Place pan in the oven and bake for 12-16 minutes or until golden brown on top and fully cooked through. Remove from the oven, cut into squares and serve warm.

A serving of pistachios provides 6 grams of plant protein and 3 grams of fiber.

Wonderful Pistachios is a complete protein providing all nine essential amino acids.

Pomegranate Raspberry Chia Jam Danish is really easy to make and is a great way to include nutrient-dense food.

Yield: 8 Danishes

Ingredients

POM Chia Jam

1 cup, halved fresh raspberries

2 tbsp chia seeds

¼ cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp maple syrup

Yields: 1 cup, you will need 8 tbsp for the Danish recipe

Cream Cheese Filling

1 egg yolk

6oz cold low fat cream cheese, cut into squares

½ cup Nonfat Greek yogurt

3 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

Danish

Puff pastry (using lower fat option here)

1 ½ tbsp cream cheese filling

1 tbsp POM chia jam

Instructions

POM Chia Jam



In a saucepan add raspberry halves, chia seeds, POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice, lemon juice and maple syrup. Stir and gently mash to desired consistency and until the fruit is heated through and begins to breakdown and lightly bubble. Remove from heat and let it cool for ~5-10 minutes. Jam will thicken as it cools. Refrigerating overnight can also be used to cool for greater thickening.

Cream Cheese Filling

1. In a large bowl, combine egg yolk, cold cream cheese cubes, Greek yogurt, maple syrup and vanilla extract. Mix using a hand mixer, beat until fully blended. It should be a thick, creamy consistency.

Danish

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Position oven racks to the center of the oven before heating.

2. On a lightly floured surface, lightly roll puff pastry to flatten the creases and cut to make 8 (4-inch) squares.

3. Brush the edges of the squares lightly with the beaten egg white. Fold each corner in about 1 inch towards the center and gently press to adhere. Fold edges in again, once more.

4. Place pastries 2 inches apart on the baking sheets. Brush any exposed pastry with egg white.



Using a small cookie scoop, add one scoop (~1 ½ tbsp) of cream cheese filling to the center of each pastry. Gently press center, to slightly flatten top. Add 1 tbsp of the POM chia jam on top of the cream cheese filling to each pastry. Bake for 15 minutes and rotate the pan, baking for an additional 15 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown and puffed. Remove from the oven and let cool on the baking sheet.

Using POM Wonderful 100-percent pomegranate juice has the juice of whole-pressed pomegranates with no fillers, and no added sugar.

POM Wonderful 100-percent pomegranate juice is a simple way to incorporate antioxidants that protect cells from free radicals.

For more information, please visit wonderfulpistachios.com and pomwonderful.com.