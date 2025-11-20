Here are some family-friendly events going on across Utah

You can get ready for "Wicked: For Good" by going to a sing-along for the first movie, "Wicked" on Thursday, November 20, 2025. The Marmalade Branch of the City Library is hosting a visit to Shiz University for a wickedly-fun sing-along with crafts and snacks included starting at 4:30pm. Click here for more information.

Junction Commons in Park City is turning on their Christmas lights on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 5:3pm. There will be holiday tunes from local choirs, a hot chocolate station and much more. Click here for more information.

The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo are also flipping the switch on Friday, November 21, 2025 on more than 1.5 million lights. You can also enjoy live entertainment, life-sized photo ops and fireworks too between 6pm and 8pm. Click here for more information.

Santa will make his arrival at Mountain View Village on Friday, November 21, 2025. He'll be escorted by Riverton Police and Unified Firefighters to the shopping center's plaza where he will light the holiday tree and officially open his house for the season. Click here for more information.

The 2025 Jubliee of Trees is going on through Friday, November 21, 2025 at the Dixie Convention Center in St. George. This event features decorated trees and wreaths, festivities for all ages and it all goes to benefit the Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, November 22, 2025, your kids can get in to the Thanksgiving spirit by making cute crafts. The Natural History Museum of Utah will have supplies to create painted pine cone turkeys, napkin holders and mini wreaths. Click here for more information.

You can also spend a cozy Saturday morning at City Creek Center on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Dress in your favorite PJs, and bring the whole family to enjoy milk and cookies with Santa. Click here for more information.

The city of Helper is having a Christmas Craft Fair on Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 2025. Discover unique treasures made by local artisans and vendors and enjoy live entertainment and delicious food. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.