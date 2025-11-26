Here are some movies to get you into the holiday spirit

With the holidays upon us here's a few suggestions to put you in a festive mood. And what are the holidays without some great goodies?

For some great ideas for holiday treats check out season 2 of The Food Network's "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" as James and Oliver Phelps, better known as "The Weasley Twins" from the film host. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Shot on some of the original sets with terrific surprise guest judges Wizards of Baking is a fun competition series." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

Streaming on Apple TV+ December 5th is the kids Christmas special "First Snow on Fraggle Rock". The Fraggles eagerly await the first snow of the season and all the traditions it brings, but when only a single snowflake arrives the season is thrown off course. Tony says, "First Snow on Fraggle Rock is a wonderfully entertaining special for kids and their parents about the real wonder behind the holidays." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-G.

Available on Hallmark+ is the romcom "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story". Friends Morgan and Gabe have lived next door to each other for decades in the shadow of Highmark Stadium - the home of their beloved Buffalo Bills. But this year, magic happens as the pair cheer for their favorite team. Tony says, "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story is exactly what you'd expect a holiday Hallmark film to be. A funny and romantic comedy perfect for a hot chocolate at home." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-G.

