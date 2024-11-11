Here are some must-have products for mom-to-be Jenny Hardman

Dawn McCarthy- Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner joined us with must-have products for mom-to-be Jenny Hardman.

Bluelene Skincare - Patented anti-aging miracle worker Methylene Blue promotes skin cell health, repairs/reverses skin aging and protects against UVA/UVB radiation. Methylene Blue doubles your body's own collagen & elastin, smoothing, hydrating and firming the skin. Bluelene gift sets combine multiple products in beautiful gift boxes, out performs retinol and award winning. Check all skincare options at bluelene.com

Baby Banana —not your average toothbrush. Help kids take oral health care into their own hands by providing them with a training toothbrush that is chewable. Sore teething mouths love the soothing silicone bristles, which stimulate saliva and promote healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime. Great for a stocking stuffer or gift to give anyone with kids. baby-banana.com



Melli Baby- Melii’s innovative lineup provides practical mealtime solutions for families, offering versatile products that make dining and snacking easier and more enjoyable. From organizing on-the-go snacks to promoting mess-free meals and engaging little ones in fun kitchen activities, Melii’s products cater to everyone’s needs with creativity and functionality. To see more go to mellibaby.com



Always Think of Me by Lori Keesey- Perfect for the holidays, we have Always Think of Me by Lori Keesey, an uncommon love story about friendship and do-overs that will renew your perspective on life and show how a chance encounter can change everything. Both characters, Ginny and TC have tragic paths that make them question the value of their lives, but find a renewed spirit of compassion and hope through each other. Readers will be rooting for TC as he embarks on an otherworldly mission to see Ginny again by overcoming his doubts, and fears, and stopping Ginny from doing the unthinkable. lorikeesey.com

Power Pony - Introducing the Push Pony! From the creators of the groundbreaking Power Pony—this enchanting toy is designed for young riders aged 2 and up. With a simple push of a button, the Push Pony springs to life with interactive lights and sounds. Parents can push their kids for a magical ride and then remove the handle so kids can ride, spin, and play with this adorable plush companion all day long! Is your kid a little older?-no worries, the iconic Power Pony is available and ready to take kids on all kinds of adventures. Order early-they sell out fast since being a top Holiday item powerpony.com

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.

