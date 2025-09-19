Here are some new items to add to your travel bag

If you're planning a fall vacation, there are some new products out that you may want to add to your travel bag.

Morgan Saxton found these chic sunglasses that won't break the bank. In fact most of the "DAX Eyewear" styles are $40 or less. They have different designs and are tangle-free.

You can order online at daxeyewear.com.

As fall and winter air sets in, you can keep lips soft and smooth with The Balm Diggity. The lip balm is made from just five natural ingredients: beeswax, jojoba oil, coconut oil, shea butter, and natural flavors. You can order at thebalmdiggity.net or on Amazon.