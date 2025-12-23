Here are some ways you can spend your Christmas cash

If you're getting cash for Christmas, Jenny Hardman put together a list of some of her favorite things, including many products made by Utah-based companies.

Strider Bikes makes a 2-in-1 rocking bike for babies six months and older plus balance bikes for kids up to four years of age.

Saranoni blankets are some of the most luxurious you'll ever feel. Emily Peterson, a Utah mom, started the company as a way to pay some medical bills for her oldest daughter. The blankets were so popular the company keeps growing.

Kizik is a Utah-based company that makes hands-free shoes and boots. The heel collapses and pops back up - they're not slip-ons like other shoe makers.

Hydrojug is also a Utah-based company that could help you with your new year health goal to drink more water! You can find them at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Nordstrom, Scheels, Dick's Sports, and Ace Hardware.

Olive and Cocoa are all about unique gifts, inspired decor, whimsical fashion accessories and luxurious spa items. It was founded in 2009 in Salt lake City by a husband and wife duo.

The Planet Fun Store at Clark Planetarium has gifts of all kinds for space and science lovers of all ages! It's open on December 23, 2025 until 8pm and on Christmas Eve until 3:30pm.