Here are the social media trends to watch as 2025 comes to a close and 2026 begins.

Natalie Zfat is a Social Media Expert who has clients across the nation and around the world. She helps companies and individuals figure out social media on a personal level.

We talked with her about the trends she's seeing as 2025 comes to a close and we look towards beginning a new year.

She told us about three trends to watch:



AI. Natalie says chances are you've used artificial intelligence for caption ideas or for image creation, but she suggests trying to use AI in a more clever or unexpected way. Behind the Scenes. Natalie says too many people focus on "the big ending" to what they're doing instead of showing the process along the way, the natural and organic moments and hard work that goes into it. Let your Audience Work for You. Natalie says even big companies like LEGO loves their users to submit ideas for builds and then takes those and puts them on store shelves. Even GoPro uses user videos instead of high paid ad campaigns.

You can learn more from Natalie @nataliezfat on Instagram.