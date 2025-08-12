Here are this week's foodie findings, including a new restaurant that started as a food truck.

Each Tuesday Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, introduces us to new spots to try, and this week it's about Colombia food and Asian food.

First stop is in Pork N Roll, a new Colombian food restaurant that got its start as a popular food truck.

Here's what Chase says he loved on the menu:

CHICHARRON BOWL

Pork belly, on top of yellow potatoes (Colombian Potato) and melted cheese, served with guacamole and house garlic sauce.

PORKO BURGER

Brioche bun 160gr angus beef patty topped with American cheese, chopped pork belly, bacon, caramelized onions.

CHEVICHARRON

SWEET CEVICHE: Chopped pork belly, red onions, tomatoes, red bell peppers, cilantro and mango

Next, we're headed to Ogden for an all you-can eat buffet at Ombu Buffet. Chase says he recommends:

Seafood - Sushi, crab, shrimp, octopus

Cajun dishes

Chinese Dishes

