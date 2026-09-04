Here are your movie reviews for Labor Day Weekend 2026

Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu is the nature documentary series "Lion". The series follows a lion cub's four-year rise to kingship, navigating loss, exile and rivals through powerful cinematic storytelling. Film Critic Tony Toscano says ,"Lion is an amazingly detailed docuseries with incredible cinematography that should not be missed." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the dark comedy thriller "Lockjaw".

Rayna is an impulsive young woman who crashes her car after a night out of drinking. She survives the crash, but her jaw is broken and wired shut and she begins to look at life from a different perspective. Tony says, "Lockjaw is a peculiar film that never quite knows what it wants to be... a comedy or a drama. Well acted and wonderfully filmed, the film keeps bouncing back and forth never committing to its humor or angst." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the crime / thriller "By Any Means". In the film, a notorious mafia hit man and an FBI agent team up to investigate the murders of civil rights leaders in 1966 Mississippi. The film stars Mark Wahlberg. Tony says, "Although a bit melodramatic in places, the film offers intriguing performances and a solid script well worth your time to check out." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can get more movie news from Tony at screenchatter.com.