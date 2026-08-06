Here are your reviews for "There's No Place Like Home, Snoopy", "Westhampton" and "Ice Cream Man"

Streaming on Apple TV is the "Peanuts" special "There's No Place Like Home, Snoopy".

Snoopy is devastated when his beloved doghouse is accidentally sold at a yard sale. In an effort to cheer up his pal, Charlie Brown leads Snoopy on an adventure to find his old doghouse, and along the way, they learn a valuable lesson. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "There's No Place Like Home, Snoopy is a touching and simple story about what really makes a house a home." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the new drama "Westhampton". Haunted by an accident he caused in high school, a filmmaker is drawn back to his hometown where he is confronted by former friends and a community that disdains him as he tries to make peace with the past. Tony says, "Although the film is lacking in depth and an emotional connection with the audience, Finn Wittrock puts in at terrific turn as the guilt-ridden filmmaker trying to come to terms with his past." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the over-the-top gory A.I. film "Ice Cream Man". An idyllic summer town descends into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results. Tony says, "Although, for the most part, this film is disgustingly gross but there was a laugh or two hidden in this overly done A.I. generated movie... so I couldn't completely fail it." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

You can get more movie content from Tony at screenchatter.com.