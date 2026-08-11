Here are your reviews for two shows you can stream at home and a new movie coming to theaters

Streaming on Apple TV is the whodunit series "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed". In the series, a divorced mom gets caught up in a perilous web of blackmail, murder, and soccer. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is an intelligent, uncomfortable and funny series that will have you hooked form the first episode." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on demand services is the horror / thriller "Strawstalker". When a couple moves to an ideal LA home, their dream life spirals into nightmare as an ancient scarecrow begins stalking them. Tony says, "Strawstalker does a good job in creating a "found footage" perspective, but then the film tries too hard to be too many things as it shifts from comedy into horror." Tony gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters this Friday is the action / thriller "Above and Below". A group of friends embark on a dream vacation of parting and diving, but their trip takes a terrifying turn when criminals attack them at sea and force them to dive into shark infested waters to recover a shipment of drugs. Tony says, "Above and Below is a well-acted, tight and tense action / thriller perfect for a Saturday night." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

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