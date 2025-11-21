Here are your reviews for "Wicked: For Good" and other new movies out this weekend

New and streaming on Netflix is the animated comedy adventure "In Your Dreams". In this off beat fantasy, Stevie and her little brother Elliot journey into the wildly absurd landscape of their own dreams to ask the Sandman to grant them the perfect family. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "In Your Dreams is a wonderfully touching and fun film about facing fears and the downside of getting everything you want." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

Streaming on Prime is the whodunit mystery "Murder at the Embassy". It's 1934 as a private detective investigates a murder in the Cairo British Embassy, where a top secret document was stolen that would jeopardize both Buckingham Palace and the peace of the world. Tony says, "With a terrific acting ensemble, led by Mischa Barton, Murder at the Embassy is a nostalgic throwback to those campy murder mysteries of the 1930's and 40's." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is part 2 of "Wicked" as "Wicked for Good" hits the big screen.

After challenging the Wizard, Elphaba must grapple with her identity as the "Wicked Witch of the West." Meanwhile, Glinda is given the title "Glinda the Good" and public status as Oz's defender against Elphaba. The two witches must make decisions that seal their fates. Tony says, "Wicked for Good is an exuberant musical that must be seen on a big screen. With Oscar-worthy performances by the cast and incredible sets and cinematography, Wicked: For Good is worth the ticket price in." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

