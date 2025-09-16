Here's what's new in home entertainment and at the movies with Film Critic Tony Toscano

Celebrating it's 2nd season on Hallmark+ is the feel good reality series "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert". In the series, actress Lacey Chabert surprises deserving individuals by organizing heartwarming celebrations honoring their positive community impact. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "If you're looking for a heart-warming series, check this one out as not only does it celebrate local heroes, but offers some amazing party planning tips." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the new horror / thriller "Traumatika." It stars Rebekah Kennedy. A young boy's worst nightmare turns into a waking horror when his mother begins exhibiting disturbing signs of demonic possession. I chatted with the film's star Rebekah Kennedy. Tony says, "Traumatika is a terrific and scary white knuckle ride of a horror film. This the perfect film to celebrate Halloween a little bit early." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Also in selected theaters is the new romantic comedy "The Baltimorons". A newly sober man's Christmas Eve dental emergency leads to an unexpected romance with his older dentist as they explore Baltimore together. Tony says, "The Baltimorons is a warm, sensitive and deeply funny film about finding finding love." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

