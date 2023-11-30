Here's where donations to Candy Cane Corner will be going

FOX 13 and Les Schwab Tire Centers have been asking for your donations to Candy Cane Corner.

All of the items collected will go to assist Utah families who are experiencing homelessness through Volunteers of America Utah and The Road Home.

Kathy Bray, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Utah, joined us to tell us how her organization helps Utah families with everything from homelessness to mental illness, addiction and more.

VOA offers services like family counseling, resources for youth who are experiencing homelessness, and they have a new 75,000 square foot facility called Recovery on Redwood which helps community members in need of detoxification services.

Candy Cane Corner is collecting items to help families have a gift to open on Christmas morning.

Non-violent children's toys, makeup, sports balls, scooters, skateboards, arts and crafts items, wrapping paper, tape, and gift cards in $5, $10 and $20 increments from Target, Walmart and Visa are needed.

For more information on Volunteers of America Utah, click here and you can click here for more information on Candy Cane Corner.