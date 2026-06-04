He's a college athlete, holds down a 3.8 GPA and now he's a published author

Osawese Agbonkonkon is a college track and field athlete, maintains a 3.8 GPA and is now a published author.

He was born in Utah and his parents are BYU alums and his sister currently goes to school there.

He's competes in the high jump for University of Texas Austin and recently wrote the book titled "Psychic Suit".

Osawese says it's a young adult adventure novel with Sci-Fi, Thriller, and Urban Fantasy elements.

While it is fictional, he says he includes many real-life issues people struggle with including mental health.

Osawese says he knows it can be challenging to be in the spotlight as an athlete, public figure or other personality and he wants people to know "it's OK to not be OK".

You can find it wherever books are sold and learn more at osaweseagbonkonkon.com and follow him @osawese_a.

