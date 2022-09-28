How could you grow plants on Mars?

If you haven't been to see the life-sized model of the Mars rover and helicopter at Clark Planetarium yet, you need to go!

The exhibit is on display in the lobby, but will only be there until November 6, 2022. All of Clark Planetarium's exhibits are FREE!

Jenny went to check it out, and discover how you could grow plants on planets like Mars.

It comes down to growing plants in nutrient rich water. Since outer space may not have the needed nutrients in soil to grow, hydroponics could be the way to grow plants.

Clark Planetarium can teach you how to build your own hydroponic planter and you can see some plants they already have growing.

In addition to free exhibits they have documentary films in both the IMAX and Dom theaters that start at $7, or an annual membership will get you into unlimited films all year round and start at $30.

The film Mysteries of Egypt is now playing in the Northrop Grumman IMAX theater.

Clark Planetarium is open seven days a week at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City.

For more information visit clarkplanetarium.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates on free upcoming activities.