How creating lists of "Needs, Wants and Already Have" could curb school spending

School is back in session, routines are settling in, and for many families, reality is setting in when it comes to back-to-school spending.

Maybe you've looked at your credit card statement and realized just how much those school supplies, clothes, and fees added up.

And now a second round of expenses is starting to arrive, from sports and clubs to cooler-weather clothing.

Holly Craig, Manager of Financial Education at Mountain America Credit Union, says she can relate.

"As a single mom raising school-aged children, I remember how quickly the expenses added up this time of year. For many families, it isn't just school costs. They're also balancing higher grocery prices, housing expenses, and other everyday living costs."

And with the holidays just around the corner, many parents are feeling pressure to stretch their budget even further.

The good news is that a few small adjustments now can help families regain control before those costs become overwhelming.

If you are feeling a little budget fatigue right now, Holly says the first thing you should do is "give yourself some grace".

She says many parents overspend because they want their children to feel prepared and confident for the new school year.

Now is a great time to pause and reassess.

Holly suggests to create three lists: Needs, Wants, and Already Have.

Focus first on the needs and make a plan for the wants.

You may discover that many items on your want list can wait a few weeks or months while you set money aside.

A simple spending plan can help you feel more in control and reduce financial stress moving forward.

If you're looking to save over the next few months, Holly says start with the "Already Have" list.

Many families purchase extra school supplies during back-to-school sales and forget what they already own.

Gather those supplies into one container or storage bin so they're easy to find.

Throughout the school year, you'll likely need replacement notebooks, pencils, folders, or art supplies.

Checking your supply stash first can prevent duplicate purchases and save more money than people realize.

It's also a great time to review subscriptions, memberships, or recurring expenses and make sure you're only paying for what you're actually using.

With the weather changing, many kids are going to need fall and winter clothes.

Holly says parents should consider resale shops and children's boutiques that allow you to sell gently used clothing for credit or cash.

Use those savings to help purchase the next size up.

Coordinate with friends and family members who have children of similar ages and share hand-me-downs when possible.

Watch for seasonal sales and compare prices before making purchases.

Holly says this time of year is a great opportunity to teach financial responsibility to older children and teens.

Set a clothing budget and involve them in the shopping process.

Let them decide how to spend within that budget.

They quickly learn the difference between getting one expensive item or several budget-friendly options.

Thrift stores and secondhand shops have become very popular with teens and can provide significant savings.

When it comes to sports, music programs, clubs, or other extracurriculars, those costs can add up.

Holly says she can relate to this expense as well, but it's important to remember while we want our children to have opportunities to learn, grow, and make friends, they don't need to do everything.

Have your child make a list of the activities they're interested in.

Ask which activity excites them the most and where they're willing to make the strongest commitment.

Consider whether the activity fits your family's schedule and whether your child can balance it with school responsibilities.

Equipment can be expensive, so look for used gear before buying new.

Reach out to previous team members, community groups, or local sporting goods stores that sell gently used equipment.

Don't be afraid to ask schools about scholarships, reduced fees, or financial assistance programs that may be available.

These resources exist to help families participate, and many parents are surprised to learn what support is available.

The biggest thing to remember is that school expenses aren't just a back-to-school expense. They're a year-round expense.

Instead of treating them as unexpected costs, build them into your monthly budget.

Prioritize needs before wants and set aside even a small amount each paycheck for future school expenses.

Having a plan helps reduce stress, creates more financial flexibility, and can keep families from relying on credit cards when unexpected costs pop up.

Progress is more important than perfection. Small, consistent steps can make a big difference over the course of the school year.

You can learn more at macu.com.