How DonorConnect educates Utah's diverse communities about organ, tissue and eye donation

DonorConnect's Multicultural Outreach Program is a community-first education initiative focused on increasing awareness, trust, and participation in organ, tissue, and eye donation across Utah's diverse communities.

Rufus Tolbert, Multicultural Outreach Supervisor for DonorConnect, says it's crucial for people of color to become organ donors.

More than have of the people who are waiting for organ donations are from minority populations and they face higher rates of organ failure.

Fewer people of color are donors as well.

Increased donation from these groups directly improves transplant compatibility and reduces wait times.

DonorConnect is especially working on getting the word out to Hispanic communities.

If you'd like to help, visit donorconnect.life.