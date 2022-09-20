How Ken Garff Auto is attracting technicians in this hard-to-hire economy

Ken Garff Automotive Group has an innovative new program called Pro Tech that is attracting technicians in this hard-to-hire economy.

Jenny went to Jaguar Land Rover in downtown Salt Lake City to learn more about it.

The Pro Tech Program emphasizes technicians who play an essential role in the company's success.

This initiative recognizes current technicians and their hard work and dedication.

Ken Garff has more than 1,200 technicians including the main shop, quick lube, apprentice and body shop technicians.

They've reduce the barrier for entry-level technicians. So, whether a technician has just graduated high school with little experience or is a master technician, they have a position for everybody.

This program allows for technicians of all levels to grow in their career at enb Garff.

They service roughly 3,500 vehicles each day. That's 90,000 per month and mover 1 million every year.

You can learn more about Ken Garff's Pro Tech Program by going to kengarff.com/careers.