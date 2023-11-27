How long since you've cleaned your garbage disposal? Yes, you need to clean it!?!

Have you ever cleaned up after dinner and forgotten to empty the garbage? Not the greatest smell in the kitchen the next morning. The same thing happens in your disposal.

Food particles build up on the inside of your disposal too. So, if you ever smell something in the kitchen and can't find the source, don't forget about the garbage disposal.

Jenny Hardman talked to Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services, the official home services partner of The PLACE to learn how to clean a garbage disposal.

Mike says it comes down to three easy steps.



Fill the sink half way and dissolve 1/4 cup of baking soda in the water. Remove the plug and turn the garbage disposal on until the water is done draining. This will rinse loose food away. Clean the baffle with a sponge or remove it and put it in the garbage disposal.

Mike also says ice will scout the sides and remove more stubborn food particles.

He also says to avoid putting starchy or greasy foods down the drain as they can clump together and stick to the walls of your drains and over time it will completely close them off and back them up.

