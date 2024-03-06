Watch Now
How motor oil is used in food commercials

MasterAutoTech is having some fun with motor oil
Don't try this at home -- but can Jenny tell the difference between motor oil and syrup at Master AutoTech?
Posted at 1:58 PM, Mar 06, 2024
If you're like Jenny Hardman, you prefer syrup on your pancakes but today she might eat pancakes with motor oil??!!! Say what!

Did you know that in breakfast food commercials they use motor oil instead of syrup because it shows better on camera.

Master AutoTech Owner, Brian Everill and Jenny joined in a fun game to see if they can tell the difference between syrup and motor oil before they dive into the pancakes.

Watch the video to see what happens and who chose correctly.

To find a Master Auto Tech near you go to their website masterauto.tech and you can also follow them on Instagram.

Disclaimer: Do not eat motor oil. This segment was purely in fun and no one actually tried pancakes with motor oil.

