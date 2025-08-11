How parents can help calm those back-to-school jitters

Going back to school can be stressful for students. But, there are things parents can do to help ease those first day or even first week jitters.

Stacee Worthen, Jordan School District Secondary Counseling, joined us with tips for a smooth transition.

Her first tip is to do something the night before to make the morning easier. That could be picking out your outfit, packing a lunch or getting the backpack all ready to go.

Before school starts, practice getting up at the same time, having breakfast, and going through the morning routine. This helps kids feel more prepared and less anxious about the unknown.

Then, practice getting to school: Walk or drive to school and maybe talk to a teacher or friend, and then do something fun to ease the stress. That way children will know what "tomorrow" will look like.

Having anxiety is normal according to Stacee. It usually lasts a day, or sometimes a week, but often it can last longer.

Open communication is crucial. Studies have found that when children express their fears and anxieties, they're better able to manage them.

Encourage your child to share what they're worried about and listen without judgment. Sometimes, just talking about their concerns can make a big difference.

You can learn more at jordandistrict.org.