How the "3,3,3" process can help you through a dog or puppy adoption process.

Adopting a dog is exciting, but many pet parents don't realize there's a normal adjustment period.

A lot of behaviors people worry about early on are actually part of that transition.

That's where the 3-3-3 Method really helps set expectations.

Jenny Hardman visited Dogtopia in Holladay to learn more from Area Marketing Manager Myhriah Young.

First 3 Days: Decompression.

This is when a dog is learning they're safe.

They may seem shy, overwhelmed, or unsure; that's normal.

The goal is calm, quiet, and routine.

Less stimulation, fewer visitors, and lots of rest.

First 3 Weeks: Learning the Routine.

This is when personality starts to show up.

Dogs are learning schedules, house rules, and boundaries.

Consistency is key here.

This is often when pet parents start asking, "Is this normal?"

First 3 Months: Feeling at Home.

This is when trust really forms.

Dogs relax, confidence builds, and bonds deepen.

You start seeing the dog they're meant to be.

Why This Matters

Many dogs are returned simply because expectations were off.

The 3-3-3 Method reminds us adoption isn't instant, it's a transition.

Patience and structure make all the difference.

Myhriah says adoption isn't about perfection on day one. It's about giving a dog time to adjust and thrive.

When people understand the process, adoptions are more successful.

You can learn more at Dogtopia.com.