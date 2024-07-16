How the Ronald McDonald House Charities provides meals away from home for families and patients

The Ronald McDonald House Charities Adopt-A-Meal program makes sure that families with hospitalized children have easy access to nutritious food they need to stay healthy.

Carrie Romano, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities Intermountain Area, explained toJenny Hardman that this program greatly depends on volunteer groups to prepare or cater meals at Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City or the Family Room at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi and Salt Lake City.

Families staying at the Ronald McDonald House while their children are hospitalized are under a huge amount of uncertainty and stress and when nutritious food is readily available, it adds a sense of normalcy for these families.

Every year, Ronald McDonald House serves about 10,000 families with a goal to have at least one meal prepared a day in each of their locations.

Volunteering to make or bring a meal is a great way for anyone in the community to give love and service through food and get to meet these superhero patients and parents!

Typically, fewer people volunteer for the Adopt-a-Meal program during the summer months even though it can be one of the busier times for hospitalizations and injuries.

Volunteer groups must be no larger than 10 individuals and symptom free from communicable diseases like colds, flu, COVID-19, etc.

All food must be store-bought, catered, or prepared in the Ronald McDonald House on-site kitchen.

For more information, go to rmhcslc.org