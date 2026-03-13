How three generations of award-winning pianists train and perform together

The Brinton Family Pianists are a multi-generational family that all perform piano concerts together and they're heading to Carnegie Hall!

The performance on the prestigious stage in New York City is on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 7:30pm.

The matriarch of the family, Sally Brinton, has been busy prepping her 12 grandchildren, ages 77-17 for the musical milestone.

Also performing will be Stephanie Brinton Parker, Lindsey Brimton Harris, and cellist Jonathan Brinton.

Sally is a graduate of The Julliard School and together with her family has performed all over the world.

The program includes works by Bach, Beethoven, Gershwin, Chopin, and Rachmaninoff, presented in both solo and duet performances.

You can purchase tickets and support the Brinton family at brintonfamilypianists.org.

