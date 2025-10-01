How to choose the right Halloween costume for your dog

Halloween is coming and for many pet parents that means including dogs in on the fun!

Jenny Hardman went to Dogtopia of Holladay to find out how to choose the right costume.

Dogtopia Area Marketing Manager Myhriah Young says it starts with choosing a costume that is safe, comfortable and allows your pup to move, breathe, and see freely.

Always do a costume trial run at home, so your dog has time to adjust before the big night.

Avoid small parts, strings, or accessories that could be chewed off or swallowed.

Myhriah says be very careful the pups don't get candy. Remind children not to share and keep the candy bowl out of reach.

Remember, chocolate and sugar-free candies and gum made with Xylitol are toxic to dogs.

You can create your own dog-safe treats like pumpkin pup cups, frozen yogurt bites or even Carob, which is a great alternative to chocolate.

Be mindful of cords, lit candles and decor that dogs might knock over.

If your pup is anxious, create a safe, quiet space away from the action.

With frequent doorbell rings and trick-or-treators, dogs may dart out or get overstimulated.

Keep them leashed, behind a baby gate, or in a quiet room during peak trick-or-treat hours.

Ensure ID tags and microchips are current, just in case.

If you need a place for your pup to stay during all of the Halloween craziness, Dogtopia is ready to welcome them!

Get your pup signed up for a Meet & Greet today so your pup can have a stress-free holiday.

For more information please visit: Dogtopia.com.