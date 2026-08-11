How to consign like a pro

Consignment shopping is so popular right now, but how can you consign like a pro? Here are three tips from RE Park City.

Bring in-season pieces. Consignment shops work on a seasonal inventory cycle, so now is the time to bring in what's appropriate for the current season - not last winter's coat in July.

Make an appointment. RE Park City works by appointment, which means sellers get dedicated, personal attention rather than dropping items off and hoping for the best.

Quality matters and presentation counts. They're looking for high-quality pieces, preferably designer or elevated brands. Items should be clean and, ideally, wrinkle-free. Think of it like a job interview for your clothes.

You can find more information at reparkcityut.com and follow them Instagram.

