How to know when to change your air filter

People often ask their Any Hour Services technician how often they should change their air filter.

Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services walked Jenny Hardman through the basic process.

Everyone's house is different but the best rule of thumb is when it's dirty, it's time to change it.

There are many things that affect how fast a filter gets dirty... the condition of the air, the air quality, the size and thickness of the filter, etc.

To know if you need to change your filter, remove it and hold it up to a light. If you can't see light through it, it's time to change it.

