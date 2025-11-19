How to make a copycat of See's Milk Chocolate Fudge recipe with only 5 ingredients

Mrs. Madi aka Madison Reid says she loves making candy at Christmastime and loves teaching people the chemistry behind candy making.

She says her See's Copycat Milk Chocolate Fudge recipe is foolproof, even if it's your first time making fudge.

It only has five ingredients:

4 c. granulated sugar

1 can evaporated milk

2 cups milk chocolate chips

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract.

Prepare your pan. Line a 9×13 inch baking pan or The Candy Pan with parchment paper, leaving enough overhang for easy removal. Lightly grease the lining with butter or non-stick spray to prevent sticking.

Heat sugar and milk. In a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat, combine 4 cups granulated sugar and 1 can of evaporated milk. Stir constantly with a wooden spoon to dissolve the sugar completely. Ensure the mixture is smooth and granular-free before moving to the next step.

Mrs. Madi has all the tips to make this candy on her website, mrsmadi.com.

You can also learn how to make Caramel Candy, English Toffee and Pecan Praline.

