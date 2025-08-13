How to make your favorite pair of shoes look like new again.

Bring the beauty back to your favorite pair of shoes!

Morgan Saxton stopped by CleanKIX Lab on Bountiful's Main Street where they will clean any type of shoe to make them look new again.

They recommend professionally cleaning shoes about once a month to keep them in good shape, but they'll work on anything for you.

The business has been around for a few years and has even cleaned the shoes of NBA players.

Their social media posts got the attention of White Castle, who sent them a pair of shoes to clean.

You can also buy shoes and CleanKIX Lab, and they have a selection of vintage clothing too.

They're open 10am-7pm Monday through Saturday and you can learn more at shop.cleankixlab.com.