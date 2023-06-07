Watch Now
How to nominate someone in the Keep It Cool Giveaway event

Why Schedule an A/C Tune-Up
Do you know a deserving individual or family in need of a new air conditioner? Here's how you can nominate them in the Keep It Cool Giveaway.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jun 07, 2023
As the weather heats up, FOX 13 is teaming up with Same Day Heating and Air this summer to help a family in need with our Keep It Cool Giveaway event.

Nominate a deserving individual or family that could use a new air conditioner installed in their home by going to fox13now.com/contests.

Mike Bentzien, with Same Day, told Jennythat his company has a commitment to the community and they love to give back whenever possible.

Mike also told us four reasons you should schedule an A/C tune-up at this time of the year:

  1. Lower utility bills
  2. Fewer unexpected breakdowns
  3. Extended equipment lifespan
  4. Peace of Mind

Call Same Day now at 801-SAME-DAY to book your A/C tune-up or you can visit SameDayUtah.com..

