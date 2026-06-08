How to stay regular while you travel

Whether you take a road trip, or hop on a plane, travel constipation is common and real, not in your head!

Julie Balsamo, MS, RDN, joined us with four simple habits to keep things moving.

Tip 1 - Stay Hydrated: Your colon needs water to keep stool soft and moving; dehydration backs you up. Julie suggests to bring a refillable bottle + single serve electrolytes and set a remind on your phone to keep drinking!

Tip 2 - Move Your Body

Motion creates motion; sitting slows digestion. Julie says even if you're not sticking to your normal exercise routine, focus on 8-10k steps a day or other similar activities like yoga or stretching.

Tip 3 - Pack Fiber

Fiber adds bulk and helps stool move. Julie suggests to pack an easy-to-digest fiber powder for days where intake is low. Also, increase your water with fiber, or it can backfire.

Tip 4 - Ginger Tea

This is a natural digestive aid; it stimulates movement and soothes bloating. Julie says to sip in the morning or after a heavy meal. It's warm, hydrating and gently nudges your system.

You can learn more at nutritionbyjulie.com and click here to see if your insurance will cover her services.