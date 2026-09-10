How you can be a part of the "Davis 50 Community Health Challenge"

CommonSpirit Holy Cross Hospital - Davis is celebrating an incredible milestone this fall: 50 years of serving the community.

To mark the anniversary, they're launching the "Davis 50 Community Health Challenge".

Ashlyn Hall, Chief Nursing Officer at CommonSpirit Holy Cross Hospital - Davis, says they wanted to celebrate in a way that truly embodies their vision of a healthier future for all.

Starting September 19, 2026 and lasting 50 days, participants commit to just one healthy activity daily from a simple list such as hitting 10,000 steps, eating a few extra servings of fruits and veggies, drinking enough water, or even taking a few minutes for deep breathing or enjoying nature.

You earn points for these activities, and you track them, so it's really about taking ownership of your self-care journey.

While the health benefits are the main reward, Ashlyn says they also wanted to make the Challenge fun.

Every single participant who signs up gets a free, custom-designed T-shirt to wear with pride, showing their commitment to health.

And for those who really dive in and earn the most points in their age category, they'll be awarding special commemorative medals.

To sign up, simply go to mountain.commonspirit.org/davis50. Registration is open now.