How you can dispose of household hazardous waste for free

Keep household hazardous waste out of landfills, storm drains and our water supply
(The Place Advertiser) - The Salt Lake County Household Hazardous Waste Program helps residents dispose of items that can't go in the regular trash, items like paint, oil, and other chemicals.
How to dispose of household hazardous waste
Proper disposal keeps hazardous materials out of the landfills, storm drains and the water supply, because we all live downstream. This protects the environment and community health.

Morgan Saxton visited the facility in Sandy, one of three in the County that handle approximately 1.3 million pounds of hazardous waste every year.

You can drop off household hazardous waste Monday through Saturday from 7am to 5-m each day at the following locations:

  • Sandy Facility
  • 8805 South 700 West
  • Monday Through Saturday
  • 7am to 5pm
  • Transjordan Landfill
  • 10473 South Bacchus Highway
  • Monday through Saturday
  • 8am to 5pm
  • Salt Lake Valley
  • 6030 California Ave
  • Monday, Friday & Saturday
  • 7am to 5pm

The Sandy HHW also accepts hazardous waste from business on Tuesday mornings by appointment only. Appointments can be set by contacting Sandy HHW at 385-315-6195.

There's also a reuse center where the community can pick up materials that are still in good condition, free of charge.

This includes paint, stains, household cleaners, pesticides, oil and antifreeze as well as other items.

To learn more visit SaltLakeHealth.org/HHW.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

