How you can do your part to help keep orangutans from going extinct

Orangutan means "person of the forest" in the Indonesian language.

They are the largest arboreal mammal (which means they live in trees) and you can get to know some of them at Utah's Hogle Zoo.

Jenny met with Primate Animal Keeper Hannah Comstock to learn more about the animals.

She says when you visit Hogle Zoo you can see Mia and Kawan in the outdoor area. Mia is a 34-year-old male and Kawan is a 22-year-old female. You can tell Mia apart because he has the cheek pads, which all adult males will develop.

Inside you can see siblings Tuah and Acara.

Because orangutans live in trees, they are at risk of extinction. They are losing their habitat in their native Indonesia to make way for palm oil plantations.

More than 50 percent of packaged foods, as well as many soaps, cosmetics and household products contain palm oil.

Hannah says you can do your part to keep orangutans from going extinct by being a diligent consumer and checking the ingredients label of the products you buy.

You can download the Palm Oil app from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to find out which products use sustainable palm oil and which do not.

Hogle Zoo guests should check out the daily schedule at the front entrance or on social media to see great ape and monkey lunchtime!

For more zoo information go to hoglezoo.org and follow Utah's Hogle Zoo on Instagram and Facebook.

