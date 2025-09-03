How you can give the gift of reading to a child in a Title 1 school in Utah

The "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign raises money to buy books for children in Title 1 schools in Utah and other communities where Scripps stations serve.

The campaign is 100 percent donor funded, and dollars stay local.

On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in honor of National Literacy Month, the Scripps Howard Fund will offer a one-day match to all stations for the first $200,000 donated by viewers.

If you'd like to help, we invite you to donate by calling 385-282-7350, texting "FOX13READS" to 50155 or by visiting fox13now.com/giveabook.

The primary focus of the campaign is children in kindergarten through third grade.

Our goal is to ensure every partner Title 1 school receives 10 books per student each year.

Books are distributed during free scholastic book fairs throughout the school year, so students can select their own books.

The number of books in the home is one of the greatest predictors of a child's success in school and beyond.

Cyprus Credit Union is our partner in the If You Give a Child a Book campaign and Amanda Morgan, VP of Relationship Development, says decades of research have confirmed the correlation between childhood poverty, lack of access to reading resources, lower reading proficiency and the resulting struggle to complete high school and prepare for the world beyond.