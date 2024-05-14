How you can help support families at the Ronald McDonald House

An organization helping families whose children are going through medical treatments often miles away from home needs your help.

Starting 50 years ago in Philadelphia, The Ronald McDonald House opened to give families who need to travel for medical services a place to stay.

The organization expanded to Utah in 1988 and has served local families in the Intermountain West for more than 35 years.

In 2021, Regence BlueCross BlueShield’s charitable arm endowed a permanent Family Support Services program that provides crisis intervention and mental health support for families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities in Utah.

Carrie Romano, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Intermountain area said The Ronald McDonald House is, “A mission driven not for profit that’s all about supporting pediatric families to access the care that their child needs and to support the child with family-centered care, and really practical.”

“We support roughly 10,000 pediatric families each year,” said Romano.

Many from rural parts of the state and surrounding areas who travel to Primary Children’s Hospital and stay at the 75 room Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City.

“And then we also have hospital-based Ronald McDonald Family Room programs,” said Romano.

Like the new Family Room that opened in Lehi earlier this year – the fifth of its kind in the state.

“We have been thrilled to be welcoming a bunch of volunteers and amazing folks that are coming along to help families in a really tough time,” said Romano.

And this is where you come in – the Ronald McDonald House needs your help.

“We are hoping that folks will get together with their families, their work, their church group, their civic organization and go on our website and sign up for a meal,” said Romano.

Just click here to sign up to serve a meal at one of three different locations.

“We rely heavily on the support of the community,” said Romano. “And we all give love through food, I think we all agree.”

Show that love to the families at the Ronald McDonald House by serving a meal that can go a long way in helping your neighbors in their time of need.

