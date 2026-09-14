How you can invite small, micro-moments of joy into your day.

Whether you're grieving a loss or simply feeling exhausted and disconnected, try inviting in small, micro-moments of joy.

Today on The Place, Jenny Hardman shared the Glimmers Calendar by her childhood best friend, Erika Beck who is a licensed therapist specializing in women's mental health.

Glimmer is a term that is often used metaphorically to signify hope or a hint of something positive.

In mental health, the term "glimmer" was coined by therapist Deb Dana. A glimmer is a small, micro-moment of joy - a brief sense of safety, calm, or connection.

Our brains are wired with a negativity bias that scans for what could go wrong, noticing glimmers helps retrain your nervous system to recognize what's going right.

Examples of Glimmers:

The warmth of the sun on your face.

Your favorite song playing unexpectedly.

A quiet moment with your morning drink.

The leaves changing colors.

Kids all gathered around a campfire.

Intentionally noticing glimmers helps bring our attention back to the good that exists alongside life's challenges.

Erika specializes in:

Anxiety / OCD

Depression

Post Partum depression / anxiety

Grief and Loss

Trauma / PTSD

Betrayal Trauma

Attachment Wounds (Childhood trauma)

Nervous System Regulation

Life Transitions

Chronic stress / Burnout

Self-worth and Body Image

Emotional Regulation

Parenting Concerns

If you're looking for a therapist, Erika works with individuals 12 years and older offering 1:1 in person sessions in Layton, Utah and virtual sessions for those located anywhere in Utah or Idaho. She also offers Speaking / Mental Health Educational Classes and Group therapy.

You can book a free 15 minute phone consultation by going to erikascounseling.com, calling 208-593-6137 or emailing erika@erikascounseling.com