How you can invite small, micro-moments of joy into your day.

Whether you're grieving a loss or simply feeling exhausted and disconnected, try inviting in small, micro-moments of joy.
Today on The Place, Jenny Hardman shared the Glimmers Calendar by her childhood best friend, Erika Beck who is a licensed therapist specializing in women's mental health.
Glimmer is a term that is often used metaphorically to signify hope or a hint of something positive.
In mental health, the term "glimmer" was coined by therapist Deb Dana. A glimmer is a small, micro-moment of joy - a brief sense of safety, calm, or connection.
Our brains are wired with a negativity bias that scans for what could go wrong, noticing glimmers helps retrain your nervous system to recognize what's going right.
Examples of Glimmers:
The warmth of the sun on your face.
Your favorite song playing unexpectedly.
A quiet moment with your morning drink.
The leaves changing colors.
Kids all gathered around a campfire.
Intentionally noticing glimmers helps bring our attention back to the good that exists alongside life's challenges.
Erika specializes in:
Anxiety / OCD
Depression
Post Partum depression / anxiety
Grief and Loss
Trauma / PTSD
Betrayal Trauma
Attachment Wounds (Childhood trauma)
Nervous System Regulation
Life Transitions
Chronic stress / Burnout
Self-worth and Body Image
Emotional Regulation
Parenting Concerns
If you're looking for a therapist, Erika works with individuals 12 years and older offering 1:1 in person sessions in Layton, Utah and virtual sessions for those located anywhere in Utah or Idaho. She also offers Speaking / Mental Health Educational Classes and Group therapy.
You can book a free 15 minute phone consultation by going to erikascounseling.com, calling 208-593-6137 or emailing erika@erikascounseling.com