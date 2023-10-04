How you can make fresh garlic last for months

Most Farmers Markets last through the middle of October at least, weather permitting, and three are a lot of great veggies still being harvested.

Jenny went to the Park City Farmers Market and went shopping with Chef Rebekah from Rebekah's Kitchen.

She recommends buying cucumbers from local farmers. And pro tip, scrape out the seeds... that's what can make them bitter.

Rebekah also has tips for buying garlic. Softneck garlic will last the longest, even until the holidays if you store it in a cool, dark spot.

Hardneck garlic is great for roasting, you can store it in olive oil and freeze it.

Peppers, beets, carrots in beautiful colors and lettuce are all available right now. Rebekah say you don't have to peel carrots, just scrub them and eat them raw.

You can get recipe ideas from her, or even hire her as a personal chef or have her deliver meals right to you.

Go to chefrebekah.com for more information.